Mumbai City FC complete signing of defender Sanjeev Stalin

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Thursday confirmed that the club has agreed on a deal with Kerala Blasters FC for the transfer of defender Sanjeev Stalin. Club head coach Des Buckingham described the defender as one of the most exciting talents in the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:43 IST
Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Thursday confirmed that the club has agreed on a deal with Kerala Blasters FC for the transfer of defender Sanjeev Stalin. The 21-year-old joins the 'Islanders' on a four-year contract until May 2026. Stalin rose through the ranks of the AIFF Elite Academy and went on to represent India at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He also represented the country at the U-20 level. He then featured for I-league side Indian Arrows, making 28 appearances in two seasons, and later moved to Portugal in 2019, when he played for Deportivo Aves U-23 side and had a loan stint with the third division club Sertanense.

Stalin joined Kerala Blasters in March 2021 and has made eight appearances in his debut ISL campaign in the 2021-22 season. "It's a big step for me to join Mumbai City at this stage of my career but it's one that I am confident about. I am looking forward to learning from my peers, seniors, and coach Des Buckingham," Stalin said in a media release. Club's head coach Des Buckingham described the defender as "one of the most exciting talents in the country''.

