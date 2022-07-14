Rugby-Injury-hit Argentina ring the changes for final test against Scotland

Argentina have reacted to last weekend’s defeat to Scotland by making 11 changes to their team for the final and decisive test against the tourists in Santiago del Estero on Saturday. The home side have lost seven players to injury during the three-match series which is level at 1-1 after Scotland’s 29-6 win in last Saturday’s second international in Salta.

Coach Michael Cheika on Thursday replaced Julian Montoya as captain with Pablo Matera, who returned to the role he held for two years between 2018-2020. Montoya suffered a back injury last week while Matera sat out the second test after being hit in the cheek bone in the first test at San Salvador de Jujuy, which Argentina won 26-18.

Seven of the forwards from last Saturday are changed with only lock Guido Petti keeping his place. Veteran hooker Agustin Creevy, 37, starts his first test since the 2019 World Cup, although he did come off the bench for this month’s first two tests against the Scots.

Lautaro Bazan Velez, who only three months ago was part of Argentina’s sevens squad, will debut at scrumhalf with similarly uncapped hooker Ignacio Ruiz and flyhalf Tomas Albornoz on the bench. Velez comes in ahead of Gonzalo Bertranou with Tomas Cubelli injured.

Juan Cruz Mallia is back at full back with Emiliano Boffelli moving to the wing and Matias Moroni back at centre for the injured Jeronimo de la Fuente. There are new front row and loose forward trios while lock Tomas Lavanini is over his injury concerns and finally gets a role in the series.

Team: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Matias Moroni, 11-Emiliano Boffelli, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Santiago Grondona, 6-Pablo Matera (Capt.), 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Joel Sclavi, 2-Agustin Creevy, 1-Thomas Gallo

Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 19-Marcos Kremer, 20-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 21-Gonzalo Bertranou, 22-Tomas Albornoz, 23-Lucio Cinti. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

