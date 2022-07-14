Left Menu

AFI and RIL sign long term partnership to support talented athletes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:19 IST
  • India

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday announced a long-term partnership to provide world class facilities to talented athletes, with special focus on women.

The partnership aims to nurture and develop Indian athletes from across the country and provide them with world-class facilities, coaching and sports science support.

''This partnership will have a special focus on girl athletes and aim to bridge the gender divide and enable them to achieve their dreams,'' said a release.

As AFI’s principal partner, the Reliance brand will appear across the national team’s jerseys and training kits at key national, international competitions and training camps.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said, ''The partnership will focus on holistic development, building a strong talent pool and potential medal winners who will make India proud in the years to come.'' Reliance Industries Ltd Director Nita Ambani said, ''With access to the right infrastructure, training, and support, we will see many more of our young athletes on victory stands around the world.'' PTI PDS AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

