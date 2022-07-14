Soccer-Brentford sign goalkeeper Strakosha on free transfer
Brentford have signed Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Thursday. "I am pleased that we have managed to sign a top goalkeeper. He has played in Serie A and European competition and will bring that experience with him," Manager Thomas Frank said. He will compete with 26-year-old Spain International David Raya who has been Brentford's first choice since 2019.
Brentford have signed Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 27-year-old, who left Italian side Lazio in June after his contract expired, has signed a four-year deal with the club.
Strakosha played 208 games for the Rome-based club and won both the Italian cup and Italian Super cup twice with Lazio. "I am pleased that we have managed to sign a top goalkeeper. He has been number one at Lazio for a long time, which is very impressive. He has played in Serie A and European competition and will bring that experience with him," Manager Thomas Frank said.
He will compete with 26-year-old Spain International David Raya who has been Brentford's first choice since 2019. Strakosha will be the third signing this transfer window for Brentford, after defender Aaron Hickey and winger Keane Lewis-Potter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Premier League
- Aaron Hickey
- Brentford
- European
- Albania
- Rome
- Serie A
- Lazio
- David Raya
ALSO READ
Russia-Ukraine conflict affects China's BRI projects in Central and Eastern European countries
New alliance gives 10 European tour players PGA Tour cards
European stocks fall as recession fears overshadow China reopening cheer
European stocks lose ground after three-day rally on recession fears
Golf-European LIV golfers still have Ryder Cup aspirations