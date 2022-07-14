Soccer-Brentford sign goalkeeper Strakosha on free transfer

Brentford have signed Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 27-year-old, who left Italian side Lazio in June after his contract expired, has signed a four-year deal with the club.

Strakosha played 208 games for the Rome-based club and won both the Italian cup and Italian Super cup twice with Lazio. "I am pleased that we have managed to sign a top goalkeeper. He has been number one at Lazio for a long time, which is very impressive. He has played in Serie A and European competition and will bring that experience with him," Manager Thomas Frank said.

He will compete with 26-year-old Spain International David Raya who has been Brentford's first choice since 2019. Strakosha will be the third signing this transfer window for Brentford, after defender Aaron Hickey and winger Keane Lewis-Potter.

