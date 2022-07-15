Left Menu

Manchester United begins Australian tour with 4-1 win

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 15-07-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 18:36 IST
Manchester United overcame an early deficit to beat the A-League's Melbourne Victory 4-1 as new manager Erik ten Hag's winning start to the preseason continued before a crowd of 74,157 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Three days after United beat Liverpool 4-0 to open its overseas tour in Bangkok, the Victory took advantage of some apparent jet lag by the visitors to grab a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute when Chris Ikonomidis scored.

But United led at halftime after a deflected Scott McTominay strike and a close-range Anthony Martial goal.

The Dutch manager, hired by the English Premier League team in April, changed all 10 outfield players at halftime, just as he did against Liverpool. Marcus Rashford's finish from an Eric Bailly through ball provided the highlight of the second half that ended with an own goal from Tahith Chong's cross.

United next plays on Tuesday against Crystal Palace, also at Melbourne, before it faces Aston Villa next Friday in Perth, Western Australia. AP NRB NRB

