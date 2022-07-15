Left Menu

Soccer-France forward Katoto out of Women's Euros after knee injury

The 23-year-old has scored 26 goals in 32 appearances for France, including a goal in their 5-1 win over Italy in their opening match of this year's Euros. She was voted the best player in the French first division last season. The French are top of Group D with six points following wins over Belgium and Italy, and have advanced to the quarter-finals alongside England and Germany.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 21:22 IST
France suffered a blow as key forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto was ruled out of the Women's European Championship on Friday after suffering a knee injury in their 2-1 win over Belgium. Katoto went off injured in the 17th minute of Thursday's match, with coach Corinne Diacre saying after the game that she had sprained her knee.

