Sporting KC''s Ford suspended, fined for positive drug test

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 16-07-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 09:42 IST
Sporting Kansas City defender Kortne Ford was suspended for 10 MLS league games and fined 20% of his annual salary Friday for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Ford will be eligible to play again Sept. 13 against D.C. United.

Ford has made 12 appearances for Kansas City, making nine starts in his first season with the team. He played for the Colorado Rapids in 2017 and '18. AP KHS KHS

