Cycling-Matthews wins Tour de France stage 14
Reuters | Mende | Updated: 16-07-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 20:39 IST
Australian Michael Matthews won the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 192.5-km hilly ride from Saint Etienne on Saturday.
Italian Alberto Bettiol was second and France's Thibaut Pinot came home third.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
