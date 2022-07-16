Left Menu

Cycling-Matthews wins Tour de France stage 14

Italian Alberto Bettiol was second and France's Thibaut Pinot came home third. Image Credit: Flickr
Australian Michael Matthews won the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 192.5-km hilly ride from Saint Etienne on Saturday.

Italian Alberto Bettiol was second and France's Thibaut Pinot came home third.

