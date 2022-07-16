Left Menu

Rugby-Wales make late replacements against South Africa

It was not immediately clear what type of injury he had picked up. Flyhalf Anscombe, who kicked the winning points in the tourists’ 13-12 victory in Bloemfontein that left the series tied at 1-1, has a rib injury, officials confirmed. He was replaced on the bench by Rhys Patchell as Wales seek a first ever series win in South Africa.

Eighthman Faletau pulled out of the team after injuring himself in the warm-up before the match. Image Credit: Flickr

Wales were forced into two late changes to their match day 23 for the series decider against South Africa in Cape Town as both Taulupe Faletau and last weekend's match-winner Gareth Anscombe were forced to withdraw.

Flyhalf Anscombe, who kicked the winning points in the tourists' 13-12 victory in Bloemfontein that left the series tied at 1-1, has a rib injury, officials confirmed. He was replaced on the bench by Rhys Patchell as Wales seek a first ever series win in South Africa. Dan Biggar, who was nursing a shoulder injury this week but has been declared fit to play, is the starting flyhalf.

The match kicked off at 17h05 local time (1505 GMT).

