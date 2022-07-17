Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-'I want more': Fajdek wins fifth straight world gold in men's hammer

Poland's Pawel Fajdek produced the best throw of the year to secure an astonishing fifth successive World Championships hammer title on Saturday but said his success had left him hungry for more. Olympic champion and compatriot Wojciech Nowicki briefly held the lead after his third attempt but could only move one place up the podium from his three previous world bronze medals, while Norwegian Eivind Henriksen took bronze this time.

Athletics-Gidey holds off Kenyans to win another 10,000m for Ethiopia

Ethiopian world record holder Letesenbet Gidey held off a twin Kenyan challenge and also finally overcame her nemesis Sifan Hassan in a terrific finish to win the women's 10,000 metres gold at the World Championships on Saturday. Gidey had been towards the front for the majority of the race but forged clear on the final lap.

Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland were locked together four shots clear at the top of the British Open leaderboard after taming St Andrews with matching third rounds of 66 on Saturday. Norwegian Hovland made a fast start with four birdies in a row from the third before Northern Ireland's McIlroy chipped in from a greenside bunker to eagle the 10th hole and edged ahead with a birdie on 14.

Tennis-Murray sees signs of progress after grasscourt season ends with Bublik loss

Andy Murray saw signs of progress during an up-and-down grasscourt season which came to an end with a 7-5 6-4 quarter-final defeat to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at Newport, Rhode Island on Friday. The 35-year-old three-times Grand Slam winner had reached the semi-finals of the challenger event on grass in Surbiton before defeating Bublik, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios en route to finishing runner-up at the ATP 250 event in Stuttgart.

Athletics-Jeruto stuns steeplechase heats after champion Chepkoech withdraws

Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto blitzed the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase heats at the World Championships on Saturday, an event left wide open after reigning champion and world record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech pulled out with injury. The 2021 Diamond League winner Jeruto, who previously represented Kenya, comfortably strode across the finish to produce the fastest time of the day by more than nine seconds.

Golf-Sensational eagle and crowd lift McIlroy to top of Open leaderboard

Rory McIlroy moved to the top of the British Open third round leaderboard alongside Viktor Hovland on Saturday, carried there by a roaring crowd and a spectacular eagle from one of the Old Course's infamous pot bunkers. The betting favourite coming into the 150th Open, McIlroy was also the clear crowd choice as he was cheered around the ancient layout from the first hole to the last.

Cycling-Tour de lose as French riders look for elusive stage win

With only seven stages left in this year's race, French riders face the embarrassing prospect of ending the Tour de France without a stage victory for only the third time since the event was created in 1903. While Romain Bardet, fourth overall, is fighting for a podium finish in Paris and David Gaudu can still hope to end up in the top five overall, none of the 27 French riders left in the race, with the exception of Thibaut Pinot, appear in a position to raise their arms in celebration.

Judge blocks Biden admin directives on transgender athletes, bathrooms

A federal judge in Tennessee has temporarily blocked Biden administration directives allowing transgender workers and students to use bathrooms and locker rooms and join sports teams that correspond with their gender identity. Judge Charles Atchley Jr. of the Eastern District of Tennessee ruled on Friday that the administration's directives would make it impossible for some states to enforce their own laws on transgender athletes' participation in girls' sports and access to bathrooms.

Athletics-American Felix signs off with 19th worlds medal

Allyson Felix brought the curtain down on her brilliant career by securing a 19th World Championships medal as the United States took bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay in Eugene, Oregon on Friday. Running in her final major championship race before she retires, Felix was cheered on by a sparse home crowd as she took the baton for the second leg, but the 36-year-old missed out on a golden farewell after the United States finished third.

Motor racing-Cassidy takes his first Formula E win despite crashing

New Zealander Nick Cassidy took his first win in the electric Formula E championship despite crashing and wrecking his car in a rain-soaked and red-flagged race in New York on Saturday. The Envision driver started on pole position and finished ahead of Brazilian Lucas di Grassi, for the Venturi team, and Dutch racer and team mate Robin Frijns.

