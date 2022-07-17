Left Menu

'Asia Cup 2022 likely to shift from Sri Lanka to UAE': Source from SLC board

According to ANI sources in Sri Lanka Cricket Board, the country is facing a huge financial crisis and the board has finally taken a decision to shift the tournament to another country.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 13:03 IST
'Asia Cup 2022 likely to shift from Sri Lanka to UAE': Source from SLC board
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

By Vipul Kashyap Amid the ongoing economic crisis, the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which was supposed to be hosted by Sri Lanka is now likely to be shifted to UAE.

According to ANI sources in Sri Lanka Cricket Board, the country is facing a huge financial crisis and the board has finally taken a decision to shift the tournament to another country. "Yes, we are planning to shift the tournament to UAE. We have discussed this matter with the ACC officials and soon we will officially announce this," a source told ANI.

Despite facing the crisis, Sri Lanka had recently hosted Australia for a multi-format series. The series was highly competitive and saw good cricket from both sides. Australia won the T20I series 2-1, the ODI series was won by Sri Lanka 3-2, while the Warne-Murli Trophy in Tests was shared after the two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw. Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of fuel and other essential supplies and is in the throes of its worst economic crisis with soaring inflation. The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice.

Reduced domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and local currency depreciation have fuelled the shortages. Sri Lanka's multiple crises have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic which saw the collapse of the crucial tourism industry, which provides foreign currency for imported fuel and medical supplies, and rocked by the supply chain crisis precipitated by the Ukraine war.

The economic crisis will push families into hunger and poverty - some for the first time - adding to the half a million people who the World Bank estimates have fallen below the poverty line because of the pandemic. This economic crisis has also led to a political crisis, with people expressing their frustration against the government, which led to president Gotbaya Rajapaksa resigning from his post.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as president on a temporary basis on Friday, and Sri Lanka's parliamentarians are due to begin the process of selecting a new president on Saturday, before taking a formal vote on July 20. Amidst the crisis in Sri Lanka, India has extended this year alone support of over USD 3.8 billion for ameliorating the serious economic situation in the island nation as a mark of its Neighbourhood First policy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022