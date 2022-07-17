Left Menu

Cycling-Injured Roglic abandons Tour de France

Slovenian Primoz Roglic has abandoned the Tour de France to recover from injuries sustained in a crash during the first week of the race, the 2020 runner-up said on Sunday.

Reuters | Rodez | Updated: 17-07-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 13:30 IST
Slovenian Primoz Roglic has abandoned the Tour de France to recover from injuries sustained in a crash during the first week of the race, the 2020 runner-up said on Sunday. "To allow my injuries to heal properly, we have decided that I won't start today," Roglic said before the start of the 15th stage, a 202.5-km ride to Caracssonne.

Roglic, who suffered a dislocated shoulder and multiple bruises when he crashed in the fifth stage, sacrificed his own chances this week with repeated attacks that eventually allowed his team mate Jonas Vingegaard to take the overall lead from defending champion Tadej Pogacar. "I'm proud of my contribution to the current standings and I trust that the team will realise our yellow (jersey) and green (jersey for the points classification) ambitions," Roglic added.

Roglic may now focus on recovering to take part in the Tour of Spain and gun for a fourth consecutive title.

