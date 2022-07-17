TATA Steel PGTI announces events calendar for second half of 2022 season

The second half of the TATA Steel PGTI season will resume on August 17 with the organizers announcing a strong lineup of 14 events, which will carry prize money of over Rs. 11 crores. The events include three new ones in Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational, SSP Chawrasia Invitational and Vooty Masters, all carrying a prize purse of Rs. 1 crore each.

The season-ending TATA Steel Tour Championship will carry a record prize purse of Rs. 3 crores, an increase of 100 percent this year.

The event, featuring the top 60 on the Order of Merit along with a few invites, will be held at the Golmuri & Beldih Golf Courses in Jamshedpur from December 15 to 18.

The prize money of over Rs. 11 crores for the second half will take the season's total prize purse to over Rs. 18 crores.

The first half of the season consisted of eight events and was followed by the mid-season break.

The action will resume with the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 which will be played at the Coimbatore Golf Club from August 17 to 20, marking PGTI's return to that city after eight years.

The following week, PGTI will hold its first-ever event at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course and make its return to Chennai after four years with the staging of the third edition of the Chennai Open Golf Championship from August 23 to 26.

The Jammu Tawi Golf Course will be yet another new venue for the tour as the J&K Open, staged in Srinagar during its inaugural edition in 2021, moves from the Kashmir valley to the Jammu region. The event will be held from September 7 to 10.

The fifth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational will be played at the Chandigarh Golf Club from October 13 to 16. The event carries a prize purse of Rs. 1.5 crore.

The inaugural Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Golf Invitational is scheduled from November 1 to 4.

Another new event to be launched is the SSP Chawrasia Invitational which will be staged at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club from December 8 to 11. This is the second event to be named in honour of an Indian golfing legend after the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational.

Vooty Masters, another new event added to the schedule, will be played from November 24 to 27.

''The PGTI will witness non-stop golfing action from August to December with the launch of three new events coming as a major boost for Indian professional golf,'' PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy said. ''We are also pleased to further expand our footprint across the country with the addition of three new venues,'' he added.

