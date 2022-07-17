Left Menu

Rohit Dahiya among wrestlers selected to represent India at Under-20 championship

The selection trials in Men Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women Wrestling were held at STC, Lucknow and STC, Sonepat on July 16 and 17, 2022 respectively

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 20:45 IST
Rohit Dahiya among wrestlers selected to represent India at Under-20 championship
Some wrestlers who attended the trial and got selected. (Photo- WFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Dahiya was among the wrestlers selected to represent the Indian teams at the 2022 World Under-20 Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women Wrestling Championship which will be held in Sofia, Bulgaria from August 15 to August 21 this year. The selection trials in Men Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women Wrestling were held at STC, Lucknow and STC, Sonepat on July 16 and 17, 2022 respectively for the selection of the teams.

Aman, Udit, Sujeet, Sagar Jaglan, Antim and Bipasha were the wrestlers who are currently in Tunisia for participation in the 4th Ranking Series International Wrestling Tournament. They requested to the Selection Committee that their trials be taken after their arrival in India. Hence, the Selection Committee considered their request and announced that the winners of their weight category will give the final trial upon their arrival in India.

The following wrestlers were selected to represent India at the event: Free-Style: Abhishek Dhaka (Delhi, 57 kg), Mohit Kumar (Haryana, 61 kg), Ravi (Delhi, 65 kg), Mulayam Yadav (UP, 70 kg), Jaideep (Haryana, 74 kg), Deepak (SSCB, 79 kg), Jointy Kumar (UP, 86 kg), Akash (UP, 92 kg), Neeraj (Haryana, 97 kg), Mahendra Gaikwad (125 kg, Maharashtra). Greeco-Roman Style: Anoop (55 kg, UP), Sumit (60 kg, Chandigarh), Umesh (63 kg, Delhi), Ankit Gulia (SSCB, 67 kg), Deepak (72 kg, SSCB), Sachin (77 kg, Chandigarh), Rohit Dahiya, (Haryana 82 kg), Surjeet Singh (87 kg, UP), Narinder Cheema (Punjab, 97 kg) and Parvesh (Haryana, 130 kg). Women's Wrestling: Priyanshi (MP, 50 Kg), Arti (Haryana, 53 kg), Manju (Haryana, 55 kg), Sito (Haryana, 57 kg), Bhagyashri (Maharashtra, 59 kg), Sonam (Haryana, 62 kg), Priyanka (Haryana, 65 kg), Arju (Haryana, 68 kg), Ritika (Haryana, 72 kg) and Priya (Haryana, 76 kg). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022