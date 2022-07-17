Rohit Dahiya among wrestlers selected to represent India at Under-20 championship

Rohit Dahiya was among the wrestlers selected to represent the Indian teams at the 2022 World Under-20 Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women Wrestling Championship which will be held in Sofia, Bulgaria from August 15 to August 21 this year. The selection trials in Men Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women Wrestling were held at STC, Lucknow and STC, Sonepat on July 16 and 17, 2022 respectively for the selection of the teams.

Aman, Udit, Sujeet, Sagar Jaglan, Antim and Bipasha were the wrestlers who are currently in Tunisia for participation in the 4th Ranking Series International Wrestling Tournament. They requested to the Selection Committee that their trials be taken after their arrival in India. Hence, the Selection Committee considered their request and announced that the winners of their weight category will give the final trial upon their arrival in India.

The following wrestlers were selected to represent India at the event: Free-Style: Abhishek Dhaka (Delhi, 57 kg), Mohit Kumar (Haryana, 61 kg), Ravi (Delhi, 65 kg), Mulayam Yadav (UP, 70 kg), Jaideep (Haryana, 74 kg), Deepak (SSCB, 79 kg), Jointy Kumar (UP, 86 kg), Akash (UP, 92 kg), Neeraj (Haryana, 97 kg), Mahendra Gaikwad (125 kg, Maharashtra). Greeco-Roman Style: Anoop (55 kg, UP), Sumit (60 kg, Chandigarh), Umesh (63 kg, Delhi), Ankit Gulia (SSCB, 67 kg), Deepak (72 kg, SSCB), Sachin (77 kg, Chandigarh), Rohit Dahiya, (Haryana 82 kg), Surjeet Singh (87 kg, UP), Narinder Cheema (Punjab, 97 kg) and Parvesh (Haryana, 130 kg). Women's Wrestling: Priyanshi (MP, 50 Kg), Arti (Haryana, 53 kg), Manju (Haryana, 55 kg), Sito (Haryana, 57 kg), Bhagyashri (Maharashtra, 59 kg), Sonam (Haryana, 62 kg), Priyanka (Haryana, 65 kg), Arju (Haryana, 68 kg), Ritika (Haryana, 72 kg) and Priya (Haryana, 76 kg). (ANI)

