British Open: McIlroy takes early 2-shot lead over Hovland

Rory McIlroy has opened a two-shot lead on the front nine of the British Open.

Viktor Hovland was the first to blink when he badly missed his approach on the fourth, leaving himself 8 feet from the hole. He three-putted for a bogey. On the next hole at the par-5 fifth, Hovland was in the downslope of the rough and couldn't reach the green in two. He made par, while McIlroy two-putted for birdie to reach 17 under.

Cameron Young and Cameron Smith were each 2 under for their rounds and three shots behind.

The only player going the wrong direction was Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. He found a pot bunker off the tee at the par-5 fifth and three-putted for a bogey. He made another bogey at the next hole and was eight shots behind.

