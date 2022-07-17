Man United agrees USD 58M fee for Ajax defender Martínez
The center back flew into England this weekend to finalize the move which will see him rejoin manager Erik ten Hag, who moved to United from Ajax.The 24-year-old Martnez still has to pass a medical examination and sign a contract.Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martnez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalised, and to UK visa requirements, United said in a statement on Sunday.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester United has reached an agreement with Ajax to buy defender Lisandro Martínez for nearly USD 58 million. The center back flew into England this weekend to finalize the move which will see him rejoin manager Erik ten Hag, who moved to United from Ajax.
The 24-year-old Martínez still has to pass a medical examination and sign a contract.
''Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martínez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalised, and to UK visa requirements,'' United said in a statement on Sunday. Ajax said the transfer fee will be 57.37 million euros (USD 57.9 million) with a potential further 10 million euros for the Dutch club in conditional add-ons.
The 24-year-old Martínez has played seven times for Argentina. AP SSC SSC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Argentine
- Manchester United
- Dutch
- United
- Erik ten Hag
- England
- Lisandro
- Ajax
- Martínez
- Argentina
ALSO READ
Cricket-England white-ball captain Buttler downplays talk of test role
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Lure of Wimbledon grass courts too much for Venus to resist; Cricket-England white-ball captain Buttler downplays talk of test role and more
Women's Hockey WC: India eye revenge against England in opener
England coach Paul Collingwood hails 'world-class' Rishabh Pant's ton in Edgbaston Test
Hats off to Pant, but we are not scared: England assistant coach Collingwood