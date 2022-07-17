Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, July 17

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - MLB

Kansas City at Toronto, 12:05 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. -- Liam Hendriks, Jordan Romano added to AL All-Star roster Chicago White Sox right-hander Liam Hendriks and fellow reliever Jordan Romano of the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday were added to the American League roster for the upcoming All-Star Game. BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-TOR-ALL-STAR-ROSTER --

Twins activate RHP Chris Archer to start vs. White Sox The Minnesota Twins reinstated right-hander Chris Archer from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday afternoon's game against the visiting Chicago White Sox in Minneapolis. BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-ARCHER-SMELTZER, Field Level Media -- Cubs designate P Daniel Norris for assignment The Chicago Cubs designated left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris for assignment and selected the contract of right-hander Erich Uelmen from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-NORRIS-ULEMEN, Field Level Media --

Tigers-Guardians postponed due to inclement weather Sunday's scheduled game in Cleveland between the Guardians and Detroit Tigers was postponed because of inclement weather. BASEBALL-MLB-CLE-DET-POSTPONED, Field Level Media -- Tigers send 2020 top overall pick Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A The Detroit Tigers optioned first baseman Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday afternoon. MLB-BASEBALL-DET-TORKELSON, Field Level Media --

MLB DRAFT Round 1, 7 p.m. ---- WNBA Las Vegas at Connecticut, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m. Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m. Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m. ----

MLS Orlando City at Atlanta United, 3 p.m. New York City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 5 p.m. FC Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Houston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m. ---- NFL Going Camping: Buffalo Bills On the losing end of one of the most entertaining playoff games ever, the Buffalo Bills are plotting an alternate ending to the 2022 season. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-BILLS-CAMP-PRIMER, Field Level Media

-- Going Camping: Las Vegas Raiders The Las Vegas Raiders are the first team to report for training camp and kick off preparation for the 2022 regular season. FOOTBALL-NFL-LVR-RAIDERS-CAMP-PRIMER, Field Level Media -- Justin Jefferson: Davante Adams is NFL's best WR ... for now Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson recognized Davante Adams as the best at his position in the NFL. Well, for the time being. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-LVR-JEFFERSON-ADAMS, Field Level Media

-- Ex-NFL TE Orson Charles facing 3 felony charges after arrest Former NFL tight end Orson Charles is facing three felony charges following his arrest in Ybor City, Fla., on Saturday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHARLES-ARREST, Field Level Media ---- COLLEGE FOOTBALL UCLA OL Thomas Cole retires, shares mental-health issues UCLA offensive lineman Thomas Cole announced his retirement from football because of mental-health struggles. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UCLA-COLE, Field Level Media

---- NBA Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signs multi-year extension Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed a multi-year contract extension with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-CALDWELL-POPE, Field Level Media ----

NHL Oilers ink F Mattias Janmark to one-year contract Forward Mattias Janmark signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-EDM-JANMARK, Field Level Media -- Blues D Niko Mikkola signs one-year contract St. Louis defenseman Niko Mikkola signed a one-year contract worth $1.9 million on Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-STL-MIKKOLA, Field Level Media ---- MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire, 3 p.m. IndyCar -- Honda Indy Toronto, 3 p.m. ----

GOLF PGA -- The Open Championship PGA -- Barracuda Championship ---- TENNIS ATP -- Bastad, Sweden; Newport, R.I. WTA -- Budapest, Hungary; Lausanne, Switzerland

---- ESPORTS CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XVII - Cologne FIFAe World Cup Rocket League -- Gamers8 2022 Call of Duty League Major 4 LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split (North America)

----

