Left Menu

Soccer-Five-star Sweden advance to quarters as set pieces sink Portugal

Sweden continued to dominate proceedings after the break and a penalty for a handball in the box allowed Kosovare Asllani to score from the spot past a diving Morais who guessed the right way. Another effort from a well-worked free kick was ruled out by VAR for offside but Sweden finally scored from open play when Stina Blackstenius finished a flowing move in injury time by curling her shot into the top corner.

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 00:34 IST
Soccer-Five-star Sweden advance to quarters as set pieces sink Portugal

Sweden finished their women's European Championship group campaign with a statement 5-0 drubbing of Portugal on Sunday to top Group C ahead of the Netherlands and advance to the quarter-finals.

Sweden, who will meet the runner-up of Group D in the last-eight, topped the group on goal difference after the Netherlands beat Switzerland 4-1 to join them on seven points. The Scandinavian side needed just a draw to advance but they showed signs of peaking at the right time and were ruthless when presented with opportunities to score, with the first four goals all coming from set-pieces.

"It feels really good to have a good game with a lot of goals and that we are top of the group," Sweden's Nathalie Bjorn said. "We know that we are good offensively and today we showed that we should not be counted out. We have only just started."

Filippa Angeldal scored twice in the opening half, first pouncing on a weak clearance from a corner to guide the ball into the net before the unmarked midfielder curled home a first-time effort from the edge of the box after a short free kick. Goalkeeper Patricia Morais made a couple of decent saves to keep Portugal in the game but Sweden were relentless.

Another corner just before halftime had Portugal defender Carole Costa turn the ball into her own net under pressure from Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt. Sweden continued to dominate proceedings after the break and a penalty for a handball in the box allowed Kosovare Asllani to score from the spot past a diving Morais who guessed the right way.

Another effort from a well-worked free kick was ruled out by VAR for offside but Sweden finally scored from open play when Stina Blackstenius finished a flowing move in injury time by curling her shot into the top corner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
2
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds delegation; Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-China's Wang grabs world long jump gold with final leap; Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-China's Wang grabs world long jump gold with ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022