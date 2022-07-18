Athletics-Andersen crushes women's hammer field for gold

American Brooke Andersen secured a crushing victory in the hammer throw on Sunday, taking World Championship gold with a throw of 78.96 metres. Cool and calm Camryn Rogers briefly had the lead after her best attempt of 75.52 metres in the third round but Andersen trounced her on the fourth throw with 77.42 metres, forcing the Canadian down to the second spot on the podium.

Andersen kept the gold even further out of reach as she threw 77.56 on her fifth try and let out a cry as she beat that effort with her final throw to cheers from the home crowd, as compatriot Janee Kassanavoid finished third. "It hasn't really quite set in yet. I was looking out across the field and I thought to myself, I'm a world champion," said Andersen.

Four-times world champion and three times Olympic gold medallist Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland was out with injury, while reigning champion DeAnna Price of the United States opted out after a COVID-19 infection derailed her preparations, leaving a wide open path to the podium. It was the first time that Poland has not won a women's hammer medal at the worlds since 2011.

"I'm just very fortunate to have the competition I did have," said Andersen. "I knew if I stayed in it and focused on the little things I could control and hopefully the performance would get better and be a gold medal."

It was the second field triumph for the United States in Eugene, Oregon, after Chase Ealey collected the Americans' first women's world shot put title in spectacular fashion on Saturday. While she was unable to improve on her second attempt of 74.86, Kassanavoid said she was proud to round out the North American podium triple and add to the United States' medal count.

"We're doing great as a team. I'm super happy and super proud of everyone," Kassanavoid told reporters. "We're working extremely hard." Rogers claimed Canada's first world hammer medal and the 23-year-old said she gained energy off the support of the crowd.

"Being able to bring home this medal for Canada means the world to me," she said. "I know this isn't the end of the journey."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)