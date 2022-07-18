WRAPUP 1-Athletics-Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican sweep in 100m, American gold rush continues

Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce led a Jamaican clean sweep in the women's 100m final at the World Championships while American athletes continued to clean up on home soil by clinching four golds on Sunday.

Fraser-Pryce claimed her fifth world title after clocking 10.67 to edge Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, the same three athletes who swept the Olympic podium in Tokyo. "I can't even imagine the number of times I've had setbacks and I've bounced back and I'm here again," Fraser-Pryce said.

"I feel blessed to have this talent and to continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going, and hopefully inspiring women that they can make their own journey." Oregon native Ryan Crouser, a double Olympic champion and world record holder, led a U.S. clean sweep in the men's shot put and finally got his elusive world gold after his throw of 22.94m set a championship record.

Defending champion Joe Kovacs took silver with Josh Awotunde capturing bronze. Olympic champion Katie Nageotte cleared 4.85m to win the women's pole vault with compatriot Sandi Morris taking a third consecutive silver.

It was a third straight gold in the field events for U.S. women after Brooke Andersen's triumph in the hammer throw earlier in the day and Chase Ealey's shot put success on Saturday. American Grant Holloway retained his 110m hurdles title in a chaotic final that saw Jamaica's Olympic champion Hansle Parchment injured in the warmup and Devon Allen disqualified for a false start.

Allen, who produced the third-fastest time in the event in June and was one of the favorites in Eugene, moved 0.01 seconds too soon. "It feels good to win in front of the home crowd," said Holloway, who came home in 13.03 seconds, ahead of compatriot Trey Cunningham and Spain's Asier Martinez.

In the morning session, hammer thrower Andersen threw 77.56m to win gold, and compatriot Janee Kassanavoid took bronze. Camryn Rogers finished second to win Canada's first world hammer medal. Tamirat Tola won the men's marathon, finishing more than a minute clear in a world championships record time of two hours, 05.37 minutes, and leading a 1-2 finish for Ethiopia.

Mosinet Geremew took silver and Bashir Abdi the bronze. Uganda's world record holder Joshua Cheptegei held off all challengers on the final lap to retain his 10,000m crown in 27:27.43.

Kenyan Stanley Mburu claimed silver and Cheptegei's compatriot Jacob Kiplimo the bronze. The women's marathon takes place on Tuesday morning before an afternoon session featuring the men's high jump and women's 1,500m finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)