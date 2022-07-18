Fernando, Mendis keep Sri Lanka steady against Pakistan

An unbroken 91-run stand for the third wicket between Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis steadied the second innings as Sri Lanka reached 132 for two at lunch on Day 3 of the first cricket test against Pakistan, building an overall lead of 136 runs.

The only batter dismissed in the morning session Monday was night-watchman Kasun Rajitha, who was adjudged LBW to Mohammad Nawaz in the second over.

Playing in place of Pathum Nissanka, who is recovering after testing positive for COVID, Fernando struggled initially against spin but settled down to post his sixth test half-century.

He was unbeaten on 64 at the lunch interval and Mendis was not out on 45.

Fernando, who has faced 123 deliveries, hit six fours and one lofted six against leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

The Spinners have had a lot of assistance from the Galle wicket, but the Sri Lankan batters appeared to be comfortable on the surface after playing their last five home tests at this venue due to COVID-19 bubbles.

Sri Lanka's top order had collapsed in the first innings, with Dinesh Chandimal salvaging a decent total with a half-century to bail them out. The second innings as being a far more assured performance from Sri Lanka's top-order lineup.

Pakistan conceded a four-run lead in the first innings, with Babar Azam's 119 helping the visitors reach 218. The next-best score in Pakistan's first innings was Mohamad Rizwan's 19.

The economic and political crisis engulfing Sri Lanka also impacted the cricket series, with the venue for the second test — scheduled to start next Sunday in Colombo - switched to the southern coastal city of Galle because of logistical challenges.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced the decision on Monday after deciding not to take any chances with potential political protests in the capital. The venue switch was confirmed around the time Ranil Wickremesinghe, who became acting President last week after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled abroad and resigned after months-long mass protests over the country's economic collapse, declared a state of emergency.

Protests are likely to intensify as Parliament is set to choose a new President later this week.

Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis since independence, with severe shortages of essential items such as fuel, cooking gas and medicine. Cricket has offered a small distraction for local fans of the sport, with the Sri Lankan team finishing off an extended tour by Australia with a big, series-leveling win in a test match at Galle last week.

