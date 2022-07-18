Left Menu

Figure skating-Japan's Hanyu to hold news conference on Tuesday

The 27-year-old failed in his bid to win a third straight Olympic gold at the Beijing Games, where he finished fourth, and was non-committal about his future. He re-injured his ankle in practice at the Games, trying a quadruple Axel, and then missed the world championships.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-07-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 12:49 IST
Japan's two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu will hold a news conference on Tuesday, at which time he will make a "statement of determination," his management agency said on Monday. The 27-year-old failed in his bid to win a third straight Olympic gold at the Beijing Games, where he finished fourth, and was non-committal about his future.

He re-injured his ankle in practice at the Games, trying a quadruple Axel, and then missed the world championships. Hanyu won gold at the Sochi Games in 2014 and then became the first man in more than half a century to win back-to-back Olympic titles at Pyeongchang four years later.

Hanyu is followed by legions of diehard fans known for throwing Winnie the Pooh stuffed animals onto the ice after his performances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

