Figure skating-Japan's Hanyu to hold news conference on Tuesday
The 27-year-old failed in his bid to win a third straight Olympic gold at the Beijing Games, where he finished fourth, and was non-committal about his future. He re-injured his ankle in practice at the Games, trying a quadruple Axel, and then missed the world championships.
He re-injured his ankle in practice at the Games, trying a quadruple Axel, and then missed the world championships. Hanyu won gold at the Sochi Games in 2014 and then became the first man in more than half a century to win back-to-back Olympic titles at Pyeongchang four years later.
Hanyu is followed by legions of diehard fans known for throwing Winnie the Pooh stuffed animals onto the ice after his performances.
