Athletics-Japan's worlds delegation reports 11th COVID case - Kyodo
Marathon runner Hitomi Niiya and three coaches had returned positive tests, the statement said on Sunday, after seven cases were reported in the camp a day earlier. The JAAF said https://www.jaaf.or.jp/news/article/16804 on Saturday that Mao Ichiyama and Kengo Suzuki had tested positive. Niiya and Ichiyama were scheduled to compete in the women's race on Monday.
The Japanese delegation at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon has reported its 11th COVID-19 case, Kyodo news agency reported, citing a statement from the country's athletics governing body (JAAF). Marathon runner Hitomi Niiya and three coaches had returned positive tests, the statement said on Sunday after seven cases were reported in the camp a day earlier.
The JAAF said https://www.jaaf.or.jp/news/article/16804 on Saturday that Mao Ichiyama and Kengo Suzuki had tested positive. Niiya and Ichiyama were scheduled to compete in the women's race on Monday. Mizuki Matsuda is the only Japanese athlete remaining in the event.
Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola won the men's marathon on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyodo
- Eugene
- Ethiopia
- Tamirat Tola
- World Championships
- Oregon
- Japanese
ALSO READ
Ethiopian Airlines to operate flights thrice a week between Chennai-Addis Ababa
OBITUARY-Reuters journalist Tsegaye Tadesse had front row seat to Ethiopian history
Ethiopia leader reports new massacre in Oromia region
Ethiopia, rebel group trade blame over mass killing in west
Villagers killed in 'massacre' in western Ethiopia, rights group says