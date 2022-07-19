Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Garcia set to resign from DP World Tour

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia said he intends to quit the DP World Tour after signing up for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, adding that he no longer feels loved on his home European circuit. Garcia, who resigned his PGA membership to play in the LIV series, will be ineligible for future Ryder Cups if he quits the DP World Tour.

Olympics-LA28 announce key dates for Summer Games

The Opening Ceremony of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles will be held on July 14 and the Games will conclude on July 30, games organizer LA28 announced on Monday. The LA28 Paralympic Games will kick off August 15 and close August 27.

Athletics-Vetter and Thiam set for thrilling heptathlon 800m decider

The World Championships heptathlon is set for an exciting 800 metres finale on Monday as Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands found her second-day form to take a slender 19-point lead over Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam after the first six events.

After ranking fifth in the opening 100m hurdles with a personal best of 13.21 seconds on Sunday, Thiam, the double Olympic gold medallist and world champion in 2017, put together her usual consistent performances in high jump, shot and 200 metres to open a healthy lead and her first day total of 4,071 points was her highest in a major championships.

Soccer-Lewandowski credits Xavi for 'easy' decision on Barcelona move

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has hailed Barcelona coach Xavi as the main reason for his move to the LaLiga club, saying the former midfielder's ideas and methods painted an "amazing future" for the Spanish team. Lewandowski, who had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract, moved to Barcelona in a deal worth 45 million euros ($45.84 million) and has joined the team on their U.S. pre-season tour.

Athletics-Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican sweep in 100m, American gold rush continues

Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce led a Jamaican clean sweep in the women's 100m final at the World Championships while American athletes continued to clean up on home soil by clinching four golds on Sunday. Fraser-Pryce claimed her fifth world title after clocking 10.67 to edge Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, the same three athletes who swept the Olympic podium in Tokyo.

Cycling-I was losing faith says Britain's resurgent Froome

It has been more than 1,500 days since Chris Froome last won a race but the four-time Tour de France champion has an unwavering certainty he can still improve, although there were moments he was losing faith after a career-threatening freak crash in 2019. Three years after hitting a wall at 60kph and sustaining fractures to his neck, right femur, hip, elbow and ribs, the Briton fought for a stage win at the top of the iconic climb to l'Alpe d'Huez on the Tour last week.

Athletics-Jacobs vows to return stronger after 'painful decision' to withdraw from worlds

Double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has vowed to come back stronger after he was forced to pull out of his 100 metres semi-final at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon at the weekend due to a thigh injury. The Texas-born 27-year-old shocked the world when becoming the first Italian to win Olympic 100 metres gold last August, before adding a second gold in the 4x100 metres relay.

Tennis-Russia's Kasatkina announces she is gay

Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina announced on Monday that she is gay and found "living in the closet" impossible. The 25-year-old, a semi-finalist at last month's French Open, said she was inspired to come out after Russian soccer striker Nadya Karpova revealed she was gay in a country where homosexuality is frowned upon.

MLB roundup: Mariners enter All-Star break with win streak at 14

Cal Raleigh and Ty France each homered and drove in two runs as the visiting Seattle Mariners extended their winning streak to 14 games with a 6-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Julio Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Sam Haggerty had three hits for Seattle, which completed a four-game sweep of the Rangers. Ryan Borucki (2-0) relieved Seattle starter Chris Flexen in the fourth inning and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory.

Athletics-Gebreslase wins world marathon title in championship-record time

Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase survived a two-way battle with Kenyan Judith Korir to win the women's marathon title in a world championship-record time on Monday. Gebreslase broke away with about two kilometres to go and never gave Korir a chance down the final stretch to cross finishing line two hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds, smashing Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous mark of 2:20:57 set in 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)