Left Menu

Athletics-El Bakkali wins 3,000m steeplechase world gold

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 08:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 08:16 IST
Athletics-El Bakkali wins 3,000m steeplechase world gold

Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali surged past Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia to win 3,000 metres steeplechase gold at the World Championships on Monday.

The Olympic champion had stayed near the back of the leading pack for much of the race before making the decisive move in the last 200m at Hayward Field. Girma had to settle for silver once again after finishing second in Tokyo and in Doha three years ago, with Kenyan Conseslus Kipruto taking bronze.

There was a bizarre moment earlier in the race when the field was forced to dodge a camera operator who was standing in the middle of the track with his back to the competitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
4
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022