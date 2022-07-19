Athletics-'Better late than never': Muir takes bronze after years of near misses
British Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir said several near misses in previous editions of the World Championships made her 1,500 metres bronze medal in Eugene, Oregon all the more special.
British Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir said several near misses in previous editions of the World Championships made her 1,500 metres bronze medal in Eugene, Oregon all the more special. The 29-year-old clocked a season's best of three minutes, 55.28 seconds on Monday, finally getting on the podium after finishing fourth in the event in London in 2017 and fifth in 2015 and 2019.
Kenyan Faith Kipyegon took gold, while silver went to Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay. "I am so delighted. It was all about this, that was what I wanted," Muir said of her medal. "I took my time trying but I am so, so happy I got it. This time last year I didn't have any global outdoor medals and now I have two.
"This was the one that was bugging me. After I got the silver last year (in Tokyo), I was like 'this is the year I am going to get it' and I've got it. "Better late than never, having to wait so long makes it feel even more special."
Muir's bronze was Britain's first medal of the championships.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie reaches Wimbledon quarters to keep alive British hopes; Tennis-Djokovic tames wildcard Van Rijthoven to set up Sinner clash and more
British GP: Carlos Sainz claims maiden Formula 1 Grand Prix victory
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie reaches Wimbledon quarters to keep alive British hopes; Tennis-Djokovic tames wildcard Van Rijthoven to set up Sinner clash and more
Heartstopper Seasons 2 might start filming in September 2022 in London
British pub numbers sink to record low, research shows