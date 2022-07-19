ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan sign Australian striker Dimitrios Petratos

ATK Mohun Bagan have signed Australian striker Dimitrios Petratos to strengthen their forward line as they aim to fill the void left behind by the departure of Roy Krishna and David Williams. Petratos who played for Australia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup will join the Mariners ahead of the new season and will bring in loads of experience having played in countries like Australia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Malaysia.

Petratos' best spell in his career came at A-League clubs Brisbane Roars and Newcastle Jets for whom he scored a combined tally of 37 goals. The 29-year-old is expected to lead the ATK Mohun Bagan attack alongside the likes of Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Kiyan Nassiri who are among the best Indian forwards in the ISL.

Petratos is Mariners' third foreign signing of the summer after Brendan Hamill and Florentin Pogba. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)