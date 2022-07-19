Left Menu

Cricket South Africa appoints Graeme Smith as commissioner of new T20 league

The 41-year-old Smith, who remains South Africas most successful captain across formats, will oversee both the cricketing and non-cricketing aspects of the tournament.Smith brings with him tremendous experience and understanding of the game, having worked in the sport as a player, captain, commentator, ambassador, consultant and more recently as Cricket South Africas CSA Director of Cricket DoC, CSA said in its statement.His understanding of the game will add tremendous strength to the League, the statement further read.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:45 IST
Cricket South Africa appoints Graeme Smith as commissioner of new T20 league
Graeme Smith. (Photo- CSA Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday appointed former captain Graeme Smith as the Commissioner of its new T20 league.

The T20 league is scheduled to take place in January and February next year. The 41-year-old Smith, who remains South Africa's most successful captain across formats, will oversee both the cricketing and non-cricketing aspects of the tournament.

''Smith brings with him tremendous experience and understanding of the game, having worked in the sport as a player, captain, commentator, ambassador, consultant, and more recently as Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket (DoC),'' CSA said in its statement.

''His understanding of the game will add tremendous strength to the League,'' the statement further read. Commenting on the role and responsibility, Smith said, ''I'm deeply committed to South African cricket and happy to serve the game as best I can. I'm excited by the opportunity to deliver the new league which I believe will be an extremely competitive product.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022