Soccer-Wolves' Silva signs new deal ahead of Anderlecht loan move

The Portugal Under-21 international joined Wolves from Porto in 2020 as their record signing for a fee of around 35 million pounds ($42 million) and has made 54 league appearances, scoring four goals, but has failed to claim a regular first-team spot. Silva, who turned 20 on Tuesday, moves to the Belgian top flight side on a season-long deal and will hope to get more playing time as they challenge for the league title.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:14 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Fabio Silva has signed a one-year contract extension ahead of his loan move to Anderlecht, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The Portugal Under-21 international joined Wolves from Porto in 2020 as their record signing for a fee of around 35 million pounds ($42 million) and has made 54 league appearances, scoring four goals, but has failed to claim a regular first-team spot.

Silva, who turned 20 on Tuesday, moves to the Belgian top flight side on a season-long deal and will hope to get more playing time as they challenge for the league title. "We've had lots of discussions between myself and (manager) Bruno (Lage) and Fabio as well, about what we feel is best for his development," Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said.

"We felt that a season playing regularly would be very good for him at this point in his career." ($1 = 0.8318 pounds)

