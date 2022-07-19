Left Menu

FC Goa sign Morocco international Noah Sadaoui

Later, I spoke to the head coach Carlos Pena and he made me feel welcome.I had offers from clubs in other countries as well, but when the coach himself had a chat with me and made it clear that he believes in my abilities, it gave me the confidence to decide that Im joining them, he added.Sadaoui is the clubs fourth foreign signing for the 2022-23 season, following Alvaro Vazquez, Fares Arnaout and Iker Guarrotxena.

PTI | Panjim | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:04 IST
FC Goa sign Morocco international Noah Sadaoui
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

FC Goa has completed the signing of winger Noah Sadaoui, the Indian Super League club said on Tuesday. Having penned a two-year deal with the Gaurs, the Moroccan international will represent them till the summer of 2024.

''The club is not new to me, we've been speaking to each other for nearly two years now, and I've used this time to follow them and their performances in the Indian Super League, Durand Cup and so on,'' Sadaoui said after signing on the dotted line.

''What really got me wanting to sign with FC Goa was their hunger to win matches and trophies. It was quite evident in the videos of the team playing that I watched. Later, I spoke to the head coach (Carlos Pena) and he made me feel welcome.

''I had offers from clubs in other countries as well, but when the coach himself had a chat with me and made it clear that he believes in my abilities, it gave me the confidence to decide that I'm joining them,'' he added.

Sadaoui is the club's fourth foreign signing for the 2022-23 season, following Alvaro Vazquez, Fares Arnaout, and Iker Guarrotxena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022