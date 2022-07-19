Rugby-Marler says he briefly forgot he had children after head injury

England prop Joe Marler said he had no recollection of having children following a blow to his head during a match, admitting that the incident scared the life out of him. Speaking a few days after former Wales captain Ryan Jones revealed that he had been diagnosed with early onset dementia, Marler said he was against removing the element of danger in rugby and backed players to make informed decisions.

But the 32-year-old recalled how he "broke down" following a Premiership game in 2016 in which he sustained a heavy blow to the head when he went in to tackle Billy Vunipola. "I was out cold and I remember being in the physio room next and the kit-man came in. I broke down and I had no recollection of having kids," Marler told TalkSport.

"It just really scared the life out of me." Marler said he felt sorry for Jones, who was told by doctors in December that he was one of the worst cases they had seen and that he was also diagnosed with probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

"It's awful for Ryan to be told that and be going through that. I've just buried my head in the sand... because it scares me. I just ignore it," Marler said. "But the more it comes out and the more apparent it becomes in the sport, the more boys are getting diagnosed with this stuff. It's sad.

"There's always going to be that element of danger and you don't want to remove it so that it isn't rugby anymore. But you do want to be well informed going into it. "As long as I am informed with what the dangers are, I can make an informed choice."

