NBA-Warriors forward Wiggins wishes he did not get vaccinated

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins does not have many regrets after a season in which he became a first time All-Star and won his first championship, but he said he wishes he did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the season's start.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 04:16 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 04:16 IST
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins does not have many regrets after a season in which he became a first time All-Star and won his first championship, but he said he wishes he did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the season's start. "I still wish I didn't get (vaccinated), to be honest with you," Wiggins told sports website FanSided.

After initially saying he did not want to get the vaccine, he later relented. Had the 27-year-old Canadian not changed his mind he would not have been allowed to play at Warriors home games in San Francisco or in road games in New York. "I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career," Wiggins said.

"But for my body, I just don't like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn't like that and I didn't like that it wasn't my choice. I didn't like that it was either get this or don't play." The Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving refused to get the vaccine, which kept him sidelined for much of the season. The Nets were eventually swept out of the first round of the playoffs.

Wiggins, who is up for a contract extension before becoming a free agent next offseason, has said he hopes to stay with Golden State, ESPN reported.

