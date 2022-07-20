Left Menu

Athletics-Brazil's dos Santos wins 400m hurdles world final, Warholm denied

Dos Santos told reporters this week that he had rededicated himself to learning his craft after finishing third in Tokyo, an effort that clearly paid off. He has collected four Diamond League wins so far in 2022 and his time Tuesday was the fastest of the year.

Brazilian Alison dos Santos denied record-holder Karsten Warholm a third successive World Championship title on Tuesday, winning the 400-metre hurdles in a blazing-fast 46.29 seconds. While the hype heading into the final had largely focused on a showdown between Norwegian Olympic champion Warholm and his American rival Rai Benjamin, the Tokyo bronze medallist had the victory locked up down the final straight, clinching it in a championship record, with Benjamin taking silver.

Warholm had twice broken the world record in 2021 but walked into Eugene, Oregon, with a question mark over his head after suffering a hamstring tear in June, having not completed a race in 10 months. He appeared to be still in contention for the podium until after the final turn, but he struggled down the final metres of the race to finish seventh.

American Trevor Bassitt took bronze and Benjamin tackled his compatriot in a scene of utter joy as the result was shown on the big screen. Dos Santos told reporters this week that he had rededicated himself to learning his craft after finishing third in Tokyo, an effort that clearly paid off.

He has collected four Diamond League wins so far in 2022 and his time Tuesday was the fastest of the year.

