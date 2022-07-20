Cycling-Pogacar wins Tour de France stage 17 as Vingegaard retains yellow

Tadej Pogacar won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 129.7-km mountain trek from Saint Gaudens to Peyragudes on Wednesday.

The Slovenian narrowly beat Dane Jonas Vingegaard, who retained the overall leader's yellow jersey with an advantage of two minutes and 18 seconds over the defending champion.

Pogacar's UAE Emirates team mate Brandon McNulty of the United States took third place.

