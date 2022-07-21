Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Lee in a 'really good place' ahead of Evian Championship title defence

Defending champion Minjee Lee of Australia enters this week's Amundi Evian Championship in France in top form and without the pressure she carried on her shoulders a year ago before winning the first major of her career. Lee secured her breakthrough major victory at last year's Evian Championship where she began the final round seven shots back but fired a closing 64 and then beat overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 in a sudden-death playoff to secure the win.

Athletics-Ukrainians see U.S. fans as team mates at World Championships

On his first day at the World Athletics Championships, the acting president of Ukraine’s track and field federation Yevhen Pronin said he experienced something remarkable: a group of Americans trying to buy him lunch. As U.S. relations with Moscow fray to their worst point in decades over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian athletes and officials say they feel at home in Eugene, Oregon, where they can spot their flag around the quiet college town.

Golf-Stenson stripped of Team Europe Ryder Cup captaincy, joins LIV series

Henrik Stenson was stripped of Team Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy on Wednesday, a few hours before the Swede announced that he was joining the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. The 2016 British Open champion helped Europe to victory in three of his five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, including the last home tournament at Le Golf National in 2018.

Tennis-Osaka parts ways with coach Fissette

Former world number one Naomi Osaka's coach Wim Fissette said on Wednesday that the pair had ended their partnership after working together since 2019. Japan's Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2020 and the Australian Open the following year under Belgian coach Fissette's guidance.

Soccer-Stanway stunner sends England past Spain into Euro semis

England's Georgia Stanway scored with a wonderful extra-time strike to earn them a 2-1 win over Spain on Wednesday in an excellent Euro 2022 quarter-final that sent the Lionesses into the last four. Hosts England were facing an exit from the tournament with six minutes of normal time remaining, but went on to earn a semi-final clash with Belgium or Sweden to the delight of the home crowd.

NFL-49ers give QB Garoppolo permission to seek trade -report

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's agent has been given permission by the team to seek a trade, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The 49ers were expected to part ways with Garoppolo this offseason to make way for youngster Trey Lance, who the team selected with the third overall pick of the 2021 draft.

Tennis-Williams and Djokovic included in U.S. Open entry list

Serena Williams was included on the entry list for the U.S. Open on Wednesday along with fellow former champion Novak Djokovic, who will not be able to compete due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Williams, who returned to competition last month after a year-long absence, was added to the entry list for the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 Grand Slam in New York having been named in the draw for tune-up events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

Cycling-Pogacar takes Tour stage 17 as Vingegaard stays in control

Tadej Pogacar claimed victory in the 17th stage of the Tour de France but it was Jonas Vingegaard who came a step closer to the title as he finished on the defending champion's wheel to retain the overall leader's yellow jersey on Wednesday.

Pogacar's late acceleration at the top of the final climb, a 8-km effort at 7.8%, earned him his third win in this year's Tour and gave him a 10-second time bonus.

Soccer-England's Stanway wasn't sure wonder strike was goalbound

England goalscorer Georgia Stanway said she was unsure if her stunning strike was destined for the back of the net after letting fly from distance to fire her side into the European Championship semi-finals with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Spain on Wednesday. Hosts England were facing an exit from the tournament with six minutes of normal time remaining, but substitute Ella Toone levelled to earn extra time before Stanway netted with a fierce effort in the 96th minute.

Hockey Canada says fund will no longer handle sex assault claims

Hockey Canada, which has come under fire over its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement, said on Wednesday that effective immediately it will no longer use its National Equity Fund to settle sexual assault claims. The decision comes a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the national governing body over use of the multimillion-dollar fund that was financed by registration fees of players across the hockey-loving country.

