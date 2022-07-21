Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa all-rounder Phehlukwayo out of ODI series v England

South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo will miss the final two matches of the One-Day International series against England as he is put through return to play protocols following a concussion in the first game on Tuesday, officials confirmed. Phehlukwayo will now hope to be fit for the start of the three-match Twenty20 International series that begins on Wednesday.

South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo will miss the final two matches of the One-Day International series against England as he is put through return to play protocols following a concussion in the first game on Tuesday, officials confirmed. Phehlukwayo collided with captain Keshav Maharaj in the field as his head struck the latter's shoulder, leading to a cut on the chin and a concussion in South Africa's 62-run win at Chester-le-Street.

He was replaced in the game by Dwaine Pretorius, who was able to bowl as a concussion substitute but did not have much joy as he returned figures of 0-26 in three overs. Phehlukwayo will now hope to be fit for the start of the three-match Twenty20 International series that begins on Wednesday. The last two ODIs will be played on Friday and Sunday.

