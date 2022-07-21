Aditi recovers for an even par start in record 22nd Major

Left Menu

PTI | Evian-Les-Bains | Updated: 21-07-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 18:24 IST
Aditi Ashok (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok recovered from back-to-back bogeys to card even par 71 in the first round of the Amundi Evian Championship here.

Aditi, extending her record of Major starts from 21 to 22 this week, started from the 10th and had bogeys on 12th and 13th, but pulled one back with a birdie on 18th. She came back to even with another birdie on second but a bogey on fourth meant she was once again par. A birdie on eighth ensured she was on par at the end.

Brooke Henderson of Canada took the lead on the opening day with a superb seven-under 64 that started on the back nine with two birdies on 10th and 11th and ended with a stunning eagle on the ninth. In between she had four birdies between the first and fifth and a lone bogey on eighth.

American Cheyenne Knight, who had eight birdies, dropped two shots on the day for a six-under 65 in second place. Three players including Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko of Korea and Japan's Yuna Nishimura were all third at 5-under 66 each.

Aditi's 22 Majors are the highest for any Indian, male or female. The next best is 17 for Anirban Lahiri, while Jeev Milkha Singh has played 14 Majors and this week is playing his second Majors on the Seniors Legends Tour and becomes the first Indian to play the Senior British Open.

