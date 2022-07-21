Left Menu

Rugby-Gloucester lock Slater retires at 33 after motor neurone disease diagnosis

"The direction of these funds will be determined in due course, whether it be supporting Ed and his family directly and/or a selected MND charity." World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont offered his support to Slater and his family.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:00 IST
Rugby-Gloucester lock Slater retires at 33 after motor neurone disease diagnosis

Gloucester lock Ed Slater has announced his retirement at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND), the Premiership club said on Thursday. Slater made three appearances for Gloucester last season as they finished fifth in the Premiership. He joined Gloucester in the summer of 2017 from Leicester Tigers, where he was the captain for two seasons.

Gloucester said Slater's diagnosis was confirmed last week following six months of testing and that the club are committed to supporting him and his family. ".... With the support of his family, friends and Gloucester Rugby, he has made the difficult decision to retire from professional rugby with immediate effect," Gloucester said in a statement.

"While Ed, his family and the club take time to determine next steps, Gloucester Rugby have opened a JustGiving page. "The direction of these funds will be determined in due course, whether it be supporting Ed and his family directly and/or a selected MND charity."

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont offered his support to Slater and his family. "The thoughts of everyone at World Rugby are with Ed Slater, his wife and his children at this very difficult time," Beaumont tweeted. "Rugby is a family and we will do anything we can to offer support and comfort to Ed & his family in any way we can."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022