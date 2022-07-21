Motor racing-Mercedes will be 'going for it' in France, says Russell

George Russell expects Formula One champions Mercedes to be closer to leaders Red Bull and Ferrari in France and "going for it" in Sunday's race at Le Castellet. Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton will be making his 300th start and both he and fellow-Briton Russell hope upgrades help close the gap after a difficult first half of the season.

Mercedes have yet to win in 11 races this year but Hamilton has been third in the last three. "We'll definitely be going for it. I think there's a lot of expectations on Mercedes this weekend," said Russell. "I'm not too sure where that's come from but we're definitely improving the car.

"We're closing that gap, we're bringing some small improvements to the car again this weekend and it's going to be hot (weather), I think that favours us slightly as well. "Realistically, I think if we do everything perfectly we'll be about a tenth and a half or two tenths behind Ferrari and Red Bull."

Russell said that meant being closer than in Austria, the race before France, although Spielberg was a short lap so the time difference appeared less substantial. Both Mercedes drivers pushed too hard and crashed in qualifying in Austria, but there is a fresh optimism for southern France.

"It's probably the first time this season where we feel like we truly understand the car and we understand what needs to change to make the car go faster," said Russell. "Now I think we feel in a good place as a team that we can build on this and make some greater strides."

Hamilton hoped Mercedes discovered something that "helps us creep a little bit further forward". "I'm working towards getting that win," he said. "I do believe at some stage we'll be able to compete with these guys, whether it's this weekend or in five races' time.

"We're constantly adding performance and there's a lot to come in the next races, so I'm excited about that."

