Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi ruled out of 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

Afridi, the 2021 ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year, suffered an injury to his knee on day four of the first Test.

ANI | Updated: 21-07-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 23:09 IST
Shaheen Afridi with Team Pakistan (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi will miss the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle due to a knee injury. Afridi, the 2021 ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year, suffered an injury to his knee on day four of the first Test. Pakistan mounted an incredible chase in the first Test, to win the contest by four wickets. The visitors chased down a target of 342.

Afridi was impressive in the opening Test, registering figures of 4/58 and 0/21. The injury to the pace spearhead will be a big blow for Pakistan, who are aiming to seal the series and strengthen their position on the World Test Championship table. Afridi will stay back in Sri Lanka, a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed, "He will stay with the Test side in Sri Lanka, where his initial rehabilitation and management will continue under the supervision of the team's medical staff."

In Afridi's absence, the team management could draft in all-rounder Faheem Ashraf or pacer Haris Rauf. With a win in the second Test, Pakistan could further close the distance on South Africa and Australia in the World Test Championship standings. Pakistan currently occupy the third spot, with a point percentage of 58.33. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

