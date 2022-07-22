Athletics-Lyles leads American sweep in the 200 metres

Left Menu

Noah Lyles produced a dominating performance to defend his 200 metres title in 19.31 at the World Championships on Thursday, becoming the third-fastest athlete of all time over the distance and leading a second American sprint podium sweep.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 09:03 IST
Noah Lyles produced a dominating performance to defend his 200 metres title in 19.31 at the World Championships on Thursday, becoming the third-fastest athlete of all time over the distance and leading a second American sprint podium sweep. Tokyo bronze medallist Lyles led at the halfway point and exploded through the finish, with compatriots Kenny Bednarek and 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton battling out of the turn and down the straight for silver and bronze.

Lyles ripped open his shirt after the finish as the home crowd in Eugene, Oregon, roared with approval, and offered an embrace to rival Knighton. "Today is my day - I finally got to do what I dreamed of," he said on track after breaking four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson's national record, which had stood since 1996. "I got my whole family here."

It was the second podium 1-2-3 for the American men in Eugene after Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell swept the 100m. Lyles hopped on the back of World Championships mascot Legend and rode across the track after the podium ceremony inside Hayward Field to the delight of the fans.

