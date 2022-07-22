Left Menu

Excitement ahead of CWG 2022 increases in Birmingham as games come closer
Glimpse of the preparations of CWG 2022 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

With just a week remaining for the Commonwealth Games 2022 the excitement in the host city is increasing day by day. The volunteers are all over the city dressed up in CWG uniforms working day in and day out to ensure everything is sorted before the athletes start arriving from the various parts of the world. The official timekeeper of the games keeps reminding us of the exact number of days, hours, minutes and seconds left for the games' opening ceremony to kick off.

For the fans, the official merchandise store is offering a wide range of souvenirs of Birmingham 2022 CWG from key chains to water bottles to T-shirts to jackets to the mascot of the game known as Perry. CWG is expected to feature 72 teams, including the 54 Commonwealth of Nations countries and 18 territories.

The Indian fans living in the UK are excited to cheer for Indian stars Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, and hockey teams in the upcoming event and they can't wait for the games to start. Twenty years ago England hosted Commonwealth Games when Manchester hosted it in 2002 and the seventh Games in the United Kingdom after London and Manchester, Cardiff in 1958, Edinburgh in 1970 and 1986 and Glasgow 2014.

Birmingham 2022 will take place in 15 venues spread across the West Midlands region, with seven of them, including the athletics stadium and marathon route, being located in the city of Birmingham. This year the motto for CWG 2022 is "Games for Everyone" because Birmingham 2022 helps to bring people together by connecting athletes from across different countries and territories spread across this huge globe.

Commonwealth Games will be taking place from July 28, 2022, to August 8, 2022, in Birmingham. A contingent of 215 athletes will represent India in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

