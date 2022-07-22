Left Menu

Cricket-Rain delays toss ahead of second ODI between England and SA

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 17:20 IST
Rain delayed the toss before the start of the second One Day International between England and South Africa at Old Trafford on Friday.

It was unclear when the ODI, which was scheduled to start at 1100 GMT, would get underway after steady rain through the morning in Manchester.

Friday's ODI is the second in a three-match series. South Africa won the first one at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday by 62 runs.

