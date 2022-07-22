Cricket-Rain delays toss ahead of second ODI between England and SA
Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 17:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Rain delayed the toss before the start of the second One Day International between England and South Africa at Old Trafford on Friday.
It was unclear when the ODI, which was scheduled to start at 1100 GMT, would get underway after steady rain through the morning in Manchester.
Friday's ODI is the second in a three-match series. South Africa won the first one at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday by 62 runs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Old Trafford
- England
- Cape Town
- Manchester
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more
South Africa police say 14 dead in bar shooting in Soweto
South Africa shootings in Soweto tavern kills 14 - police
South Africa police say 14 dead in bar shooting in Soweto