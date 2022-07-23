Left Menu

Soccer-De Gea keen to sign contract extension at United

Goalkeeper David de Gea said he hopes to remain at Manchester United and help the Premier League club end their trophy drought after a "disaster" of a season.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 11:14 IST
Soccer-De Gea keen to sign contract extension at United
Representative Image

Goalkeeper David de Gea said he hopes to remain at Manchester United and help the Premier League club end their trophy drought after a "disaster" of a season. De Gea's contract expires in June 2023 and the Spaniard, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011, said he was open to signing an extension.

"If they let me stay I will stay, for sure. I'm really comfortable, happy, and hopefully before I leave we can win something more," De Gea told reporters on Friday, adding that he had yet to open discussions about a renewal. United endured a torrid campaign last season in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing sixth with 58 points - their lowest in the Premier League era.

The club also failed to win any silverware, extending their trophy drought to five years. "We cannot do the same because it was a disaster," De Gea said. "It was very tough, embarrassing sometimes.

"Some games were a mess. It was painful, unacceptable. Sometimes, you have to feel pain to go up and keep going." United play Aston Villa in a pre-season friendly in Perth later on Saturday before taking on Atletico Madrid in Norway on July 30.

They kick off their league campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022