Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Tuchel can't give wantaway Azpilicueta 'what he wants'

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he understands defender Cesar Azpilicueta's desire to join Barcelona, but added that the Premier League club will not allow him to leave for a cut-price fee. I see (Azpilicueta) maybe at the same level but Barcelona don't see him on that level. "I said that to him ...

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 12:44 IST
Soccer-Chelsea's Tuchel can't give wantaway Azpilicueta 'what he wants'
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he understands defender Cesar Azpilicueta's desire to join Barcelona, but added that the Premier League club will not allow him to leave for a cut-price fee. Azpilicueta, whose contract expires in June 2023, has been linked with a move to Barcelona for several months, but Tuchel said the LaLiga club's valuation of the Spain international did not match Chelsea's.

"It's a tough question because I am not sure if I want to give Azpi what he wants," Tuchel said. "At some point it is about what we want. "I made the comparison about how much we fought for Kalidou Koulibaly, who is a national team player and roughly the same age. I see (Azpilicueta) maybe at the same level but Barcelona don't see him on that level.

"I said that to him ... that I understand on a personal and a career level. But I am not only in this role to give him what he wants. I am a manager for Chelsea who wants to do what's best for Chelsea. He doesn't like it but he understands." Chelsea, who finished third last season, kick off the new campaign with a trip to Everton on Aug. 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022