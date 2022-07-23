IOA signs MoU with Gujarat govt and state Olympic body for 36th National Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government and the state Olympic body for the joint conduct of the 36th National Games later this year.

A logo depicting two of the state's enduring and proud symbols, the Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the Gir Asiatic Lion, were also launched on the occasion on Friday. Acting IOA president Anil Khanna, secretary general Rajeev Mehta, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, state sports minister Harsh Sanghvi and Gujarat Olympic Association president Devendrasingh Solanki were among those present on the occasion in Gandhinagar.

''As the apex body of the Olympic movement in India, it was imperative upon us to extend all possible support to the Gujarat Government and Olympic Association. They have shown immense courage and determination to conduct a Games of this scale with a three-month lead time, which is unprecedented in the history of multi-sport events,'' Mehta said in a release. ''However, given their enthusiasm and efficiency, our expertise and smooth coordination a sense of camaraderie prevailing among all key stakeholders , we are confident that the best ever National Games, in line with the vision of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, will be delivered.'' The 36th National Games are scheduled to be held between September 27 and October 10 in six cities of Gujarat. All the 28 states and eight Union Territories of India are set to participate in the Games. There will be a total of 36 sports on the roster of the Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)