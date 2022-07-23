Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham agree deal for Italy forward Scamacca - reports

Scamacca, 23, netted 16 goals in 36 Serie A matches last season. David Moyes's side finished seventh in the Premier League last season and begin the new campaign at home to champions Manchester City on Aug. 7. ($1 = 0.8332 pounds)

West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca from Serie A side Sassuolo for 30.5 million pounds ($36.61 million), British media reported on Saturday. Scamacca, 23, netted 16 goals in 36 Serie A matches last season. He made his senior debut for Italy in 2021, and has earned seven caps without scoring a goal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

