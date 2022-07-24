Left Menu

Athletics-Warner sets early pace as he seeks maiden decathlon world title

That changed in Tokyo when he won Olympic gold and he followed up this year with the indoor world title. At the outdoor World Championships he has a record of 18th, third, second, fifth and third and although he is in the form of his life, at 32 he knows there will not be that many more opportunities to win it.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2022 01:51 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 01:51 IST
Athletics-Warner sets early pace as he seeks maiden decathlon world title

Canada's Olympic champion Damian Warner got his sixth attempt to win the world decathlon title off to his traditionally strong start on Saturday as he built a solid early lead after the opening three events.

Until last year Warner had spent more than a decade putting his body through the torture of the 10-discipline event, regularly making the podium but never quite getting to the top step. That changed in Tokyo when he won Olympic gold and he followed up this year with the indoor world title.

At the outdoor World Championships he has a record of 18th, third, second, fifth and third and although he is in the form of his life, at 32 he knows there will not be that many more opportunities to win it. He opened up well with a 10.27 100 metres - slightly below his seasonal best but still well clear of anyone else in the field - to be up and running with 1030 points.

His long jump of 7.87 was also the best of the day by 17 cm and a season's best 14.99 metre shot put, though down on some of the bigger men in the field, was enough to keep him 90 points clear on 2846 points. American Zach Ziemek, Puerto Rico's Ayden Owens-Delerme, Canadian Pierce LePage and world record holder Kevin Mayer of France were leading the chase, but German defending champion Niklas Kaul struggled all morning and was sitting 20th.

The competition picks up later on Saturday with the high jump followed by the 400 metres, with the concluding five events on Sunday - the last day of the championships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100 relay final; Golf-Broadcaster Feherty signs up to LIV Golf Series and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022