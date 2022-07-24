Left Menu

Soccer-France knock out holders Netherlands with extra-time penalty

Defender Eve Perisset scored a penalty in extra time to earn France a 1-0 win over holders the Netherlands and a place in the semi-finals of the Women's European Championship for the first time on Saturday. France, whose last three appearances at the Euros ended in the quarter-finals, desperately searched for an opening to score as they kept surrounding the Dutch goal but it took Perisset's spot kick in the 102nd minute to finally break the deadlock.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2022 03:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 03:42 IST
Soccer-France knock out holders Netherlands with extra-time penalty

Defender Eve Perisset scored a penalty in extra time to earn France a 1-0 win over holders the Netherlands and a place in the semi-finals of the Women's European Championship for the first time on Saturday.

France, whose last three appearances at the Euros ended in the quarter-finals, desperately searched for an opening to score as they kept surrounding the Dutch goal but it took Perisset's spot kick in the 102nd minute to finally break the deadlock. France was awarded a penalty after Kadidiatou Diani had been brought down by defender Dominique Janssen in the area and Perisset fired her effort into the back of the net.

The French will face eight-time European champions Germany in the semi-finals. France had netted all their eight group-stage goals before halftime but despite putting the Dutch under relentless pressure, they were unable to score within 90 minutes.

The Dutch attempted only a single shot on target throughout the game, even with their all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema returning to the line-up after she missed two group-stage games due to COVID-19. Mark Parsons' Dutch side were also lucky to have goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, whose incredible saves took the game into extra time.

Van Domselaar blocked a low shot by Diani in the 15th minute, as well as two powerful strikes from Charlotte Bilbault and Delphine Cascarino from outside the box within the next five minutes. Melvine Malard thought she finally found the opening goal for France in the 37th minute, but Stefanie Van Der Gragt blocked her shot from the goal line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100 relay final; Golf-Broadcaster Feherty signs up to LIV Golf Series and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022