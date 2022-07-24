Left Menu

Soccer-France here to build history, says head coach Diacre

France head coach Corinne Diacre said her side are here to build their own history after qualifying for the women's Euros semi-final with a 1-0 triumph over reigning champions the Netherlands on Saturday. Eve Perisset scored from the spot on a penalty in extra time for the win, marking the first time France have managed to reach this stage at a European Championships.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2022 04:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 04:46 IST
Soccer-France here to build history, says head coach Diacre

France head coach Corinne Diacre said her side are here to build their own history after qualifying for the women's Euros semi-final with a 1-0 triumph over reigning champions the Netherlands on Saturday.

Eve Perisset scored from the spot on a penalty in extra time for the win, marking the first time France have managed to reach this stage at a European Championships. France will face Germany in the semi-finals on Wednesday, 27 July. They have yet to taste a major tournament final. "That's not our history; we're here to build history," Diacre said. "The players here and the staff, we want to make history for ourselves. There's still a bit of a way to go."

France dominated much of the game with 33 shots compared with nine, but Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar denied them. "It was a long one this evening," Diacre added. "We would have liked to have scored earlier on but we were up against an incredible Dutch goalkeeper.

"In terms of our fitness the players gave lots of answers this evening and defensively we also provided lots of answers. "We didn't provide the answers in attack in terms of being clinical but we did create chances and get into situations."

Forward Selma Bacha, Uefa's Player of the Match, said: "As players on the pitch we never had any doubt. I think the team was perfect this evening there's nothing to add. "There was a party in the dressing room afterwards, we're going to savour this moment and tomorrow we will be in recovery mode."

The Netherlands have suffered injury setbacks, with first-choice goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal ruled out of the tournament while COVID-19 has also struck Vivianne Miedema and Jackie Groenen. Head coach Mark Parsons was proud of how his side played in the face of adversity.

"We had a lot of challenges, a lot of problems, a lot of adversity but you didn't feel any excuse from the players," he said. "In the end, we were having to change the team every game because of the problems and you could tell that our football communication is not as high as we want it to be in a quarter-final.

"Because of the energy and the fight and the heart of these players we kept the game really tight."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100 relay final; Golf-Broadcaster Feherty signs up to LIV Golf Series and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022